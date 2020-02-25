Arunachal Guv, CM,  extend Nyokum Yullo Festival greetings

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Nyokum Yullo Festival greetings which is celebrated by Nyishi tribe.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Nyokum Festival. He said that Nyokum Yullo is one of the most popular festivals of Arunachal Pradesh and expressed his hope that its celebration will invoke the blessings of Ane Nyokum for peace, harmony, wellbeing, and prosperity of the people of this beautiful State.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that our indigenous festivals, which are unique and special, have become a medium of cultural cohesion. Through these festivals, our tribal folds weave together the triumphs of their inherited legacies. It showcases the exotic and treasured cultural assets of the State.

The joyous celebration of this festival is an occasion to display the beauty of Nyishi Culture and their rich traditions and values. It provides an opportunity to the members of the Nyishi community to present the diversity of cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh. The enormity of our diversity, tolerance and pluralism are the unique characteristics, which form the foundation of the Nation’s unity and integrity, the Governor said.

I convey my best wishes to one and all for successful celebration of the Nyokum Yullo, the Governor said in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of Nyokum Yullo to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Nyishis.

In a festival message this evening, Khandu hailed the Nyishis for jealously safeguarding their rich culture and reliving their tradition by celebrating Nyokum Yullow with zeal and enthusiasm in traditional fervor.

Joining the festivity, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Nyokum this year will bring in good health and wealth for the people of the state. He also expressed optimism that the state government’s commitment to fund all indigenous festivals of the state would materialize soon with the support of all.

“May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings of the world,” Khandu prayed.