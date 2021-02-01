Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Donggin and Ali-aye Ligang greetings

ITANAGAR- Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Donggin and Ali-aye Ligang.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended warm greetings to the people of the State in general and Adi and Mishing communities in particular on the festive occasion of Donggin and Ali-aye Ligang. He expressed hope that the festivals will usher-in peace and prosperity for all.

In his message, the Governor said that in the State, agriculture is the prime occupation of the rural communities. Accordingly our people celebrate a large number of agriculture related festivals. The Festivals of ‘Donggin’ of Adi Community and ‘Ali-aye Ligang’ of Mishing Community are also agricultural prosperity linked pursuits by the people. It is a thanks giving prayer and celebration by our farmers for a good harvest. I am sanguine that the occasion will continue to be an important part of our tribal culture and festivity, he said.

May the occasion of Donggin and Ali-aye Ligang bring peace, contentment and happiness in the society, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Donggin festival celebration beginning February 2.

“I join my Adi brothers and sisters in celebrating Donggin and welcome the sowing season with prayers for good health and prosperity of every community of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Khandu in a message here this evening.

Repeating his appeal for preservation of indigenous culture, he said festivals are the best platform for not only showcasing the rich culture to the world but also to reconnect with the rich cultural heritage inherited from the ancestors.

“Though the central celebration committee has withheld this year’s grand community celebration due to the Corona pandemic, may members of the Adi community have a good harvest, prosper and lead a healthy life. May Donyi Polo bless us with a sounding victory over Corona this season,” he added.