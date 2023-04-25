Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental activities

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th April 2023. They discussed developmental activities, State Government initiatives and flagship programmes of the Central Government.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister and his team for signing the Memorandum of Understanding on the Arunachal Assam boundary issue. He said that with such a concrete step, the age-old amity prevailing on both sides of the State boundary will be further reinforced.

Sharing his observation from the recent tour to the border area of Shi Yomi District and his visit to villages under Vibrant Village Programme, the Governor said the launching of 254 network towers will immensely benefit the villagers.

He said that with better connectivity, all pro-people programmes and policies will be implemented and monitored properly. Now connectivity issues will be a thing of the past, he said while expressing gratitude to the Union Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed the early start of academic activities from this session at the Arunachal Pradesh University at Pasighat.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his recent visit to the National Capital and the steps being taken for improving the road and network connectivity.