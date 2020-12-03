Arunachal: Guv, CM discuss State Security, law and order, Panchayat election etc

Itanagar: The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd December 2020. They discussed about State Security, law and order, civil supplies, Road development, Miao Vijoynagar Road, Panchayat election and other developmental activities in the State.

The Governor expressed his concern about law and order situation in eastern part of the State. He suggested for more thrust in the developmental initiatives in TCL and check on over ground nefarious activities against the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Sharing his recent meeting with Justice Mr. Nani Tagia, Judge, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, the Governor advised the Chief Minister to look into the matters of duplicity in Regulations and the ambiguity created in the administration of justice by such Regulations and obtain expert legal opinion in order to eliminate ambiguity in the process of administration of justice.

The Governor advised the Chief Minister for all out support from the State Government to the Arunachal Public Service Commission for a foolproof system for flawless conduct of the coming Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) (Main) Examination, 2020.

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed in details for continued availability of basic commodities in remote places through air carriage. They also discussed to strengthen innovative ways to counter Corona virus pandemic.

Appreciating the Chief Minister for his initiative of cluster farming and the nutritional kitchen garden schemes to lessen the dependence on other States for vegetables and livestock, the Governor suggested for promotion of botanical and herbal gardens in the State.