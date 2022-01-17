Arunachal

Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

They discussed about developmental issues, COVID pandemic, law and order and education.

January 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th January 2022 and discussed about developmental issues, COVID -19 situation, law and order and education.

The Governor emphasised on close monitoring and unhindered progress of the developmental projects in the State. In view of the early monsoon in the State and limited rain free working period availability, he stressed on speedy construction of roads in the State.

The Governor expressed his deep concern about the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the State. He advised firm implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour and Protocol.

The Governor shared his deep concern about normal life disruption of the common man due to the frequent agitations and bandh calls. He advised the people not to force life disruptive agitations which badly affect the daily wage earners, school going children, housewives and poor people.

Related Articles

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed about the starting the State University in Pasighat and general improvement in the education in the State.

Tags
January 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

January 9, 2022
Arunachal: one house burnt to ashes in Senua village

Arunachal: One house burnt to ashes in Senua village

January 8, 2022
Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chakmas and Hajongs don’t come under the ambit of CAA: APCSU

Chakmas and Hajongs don’t come under the ambit of CAA: APCSU

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein hands over archival manuscripts of various tribes to RGU

Arunachal: Chowna Mein hands over archival manuscripts of various tribes to RGU

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles paid homage to Martyr Rfn Longdon Wangsu

Arunachal: Assam Rifles paid homage to Martyr Rfn Longdon Wangsu

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Female voters outnumber males once again

Arunachal: Female voters outnumber males once again

January 7, 2022
Under CAA, No Refugee Can Claim Rights of Indigenous Tribals of Arunachal: Rijiju

Under CAA, No Refugee Can Claim Rights of Indigenous Tribals of Arunachal: Rijiju

January 6, 2022
Dr Rani Jha & Jishma S Nair of AUS win best paper award in SOAS University conference

Dr Rani Jha & Jishma S Nair of AUS win best paper award in SOAS University conference

January 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button