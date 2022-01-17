Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th January 2022 and discussed about developmental issues, COVID -19 situation, law and order and education.

The Governor emphasised on close monitoring and unhindered progress of the developmental projects in the State. In view of the early monsoon in the State and limited rain free working period availability, he stressed on speedy construction of roads in the State.

The Governor expressed his deep concern about the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the State. He advised firm implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour and Protocol.

The Governor shared his deep concern about normal life disruption of the common man due to the frequent agitations and bandh calls. He advised the people not to force life disruptive agitations which badly affect the daily wage earners, school going children, housewives and poor people.

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed about the starting the State University in Pasighat and general improvement in the education in the State.