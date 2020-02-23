Arunachal Guv, CM, convey Losar Festival greetings

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, have extended Losar festival greetings- the New Year festival of the Buddhist community.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Losar for a happy and prosperous year ahead. He expressed his hope that Losar, the New Year festival of the Buddhist community will usher-in amity and prosperity in the State.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that Losar brings new hopes and opportunities in our life. It is an occasion to make a fresh beginning and renew our resolve for individual and collective growth. Let us imbibe love, compassion, tolerance and work towards creating an inclusive society where peace and harmony prevail. Promoting optimism for better tomorrow, we must rise above the petty individual interests and realize our dreams and aspirations for creating an ideal society, the Governor said.

May the festivity of Losar usher-in contentment and happiness for all, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Lossar – the New Year of the Buddhist community of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Monpas.

As per the Tibetan calendar, the New Year falls on February 24 which will be celebrated with Buddhist rituals followed by feasts and celebrations.

In a message this evening, Khandu said, “While celebrating Lossar and welcoming the Iron Mouse new year- 2147, let us strengthen our bond of brotherhood amongst all communities and faiths and take our State to newer heights.”

“Let us promise to work together for prosperity of every individual, community and region of our state. Let this New Year be another beginning of a new chapter in the history of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.