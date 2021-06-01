Arunachal Guv, CM congratulate Everester Abraham Tagit Sorang

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Abraham Tagit Sorang for scaling the world highest mountain, Mount Everest. They said that it is one of the proud moments for people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that this accomplishment is an inspiring moment for the youths of the State and a proud occasion for every Arunachali.

Sornag, hails from the Sapha village under Pip-Sorang circle of Kra-Daadi district.

The Governor said that it is a welcome achievement to cheer at the time when the whole State is fighting against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He expressed his hope that Sorang, as a youth icon, will render his service in the fight against the corona virus and encourage people to go for vaccination and keep on following COVID prescribed protocols.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his Tweeter handle said ” My hearty congratulations to Shri Abraham Tagit Sorang on successfully scaling Mt Everest, and also on becoming the second mountaineer from Arunachal after Ms Tashi Yangjom to climb the world’s highest peak this season. Best wishes to Sorang Ji on your future endeavors!