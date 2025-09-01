Arunachal: GUPS Kharteng Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Marks 50 Years of Educational Service

KHARTENG- The Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) Kharteng celebrated its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since its establishment in 1975. The day-long celebration brought together alumni, teachers, students, and community members in a joyous gathering of memories, cultural performances, and heartfelt tributes.

Welcoming the gathering, Headmaster Pam Dorjee recalled the rich history of the institution, which began as Inter Village School Kharteng on 1st September 1975. Over the decades, the school has grown into a cornerstone of education in the region, producing generations of students who have gone on to serve society in various fields.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, Ama Nungnu Mara, Circle Officer, Lungla as Chief Guest, Hrider Phuntsok, Deputy Director of School Education, Tawang as Guest of Honour and Lobsang Phuntso, Director, Jhamtsel Gyatsel Children’s Community as Special Guest.

All dignitaries lauded the school’s contributions to nurturing young minds and shaping the future of the community.

The Golden Jubilee also saw enthusiastic participation from alumni who fondly recalled their student days and expressed gratitude for the school’s role in their lives. The cultural segment included traditional dances, music, and student performances, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Kharteng.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Sonam Tsering, District Art and Cultural Officer, Tawang, and an alumnus of the school, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to the guests, participants, and community members for making the event memorable.

The Golden Jubilee was not only a celebration of five decades of legacy but also a reaffirmation of GUPS Kharteng’s commitment to continue delivering quality education and empowering future generations.