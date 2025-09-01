Arunachal

Arunachal: GUPS Kharteng Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Marks 50 Years of Educational Service

The Golden Jubilee also saw enthusiastic participation from alumni who fondly recalled their student days and expressed gratitude for the school’s role in their lives.

Last Updated: 01/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: GUPS Kharteng Celebrates Golden Jubilee, Marks 50 Years of Educational Service

KHARTENG- The Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) Kharteng celebrated its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since its establishment in 1975. The day-long celebration brought together alumni, teachers, students, and community members in a joyous gathering of memories, cultural performances, and heartfelt tributes.

Welcoming the gathering, Headmaster Pam Dorjee recalled the rich history of the institution, which began as Inter Village School Kharteng on 1st September 1975. Over the decades, the school has grown into a cornerstone of education in the region, producing generations of students who have gone on to serve society in various fields.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

The event was graced by distinguished guests, Ama Nungnu Mara, Circle Officer, Lungla  as Chief Guest, Hrider Phuntsok, Deputy Director of School Education, Tawang  as Guest of Honour and Lobsang Phuntso, Director, Jhamtsel Gyatsel Children’s Community as Special Guest.

All dignitaries lauded the school’s contributions to nurturing young minds and shaping the future of the community.

Also Read- Itanagar Solung Literary Competition Concludes

The Golden Jubilee also saw enthusiastic participation from alumni who fondly recalled their student days and expressed gratitude for the school’s role in their lives. The cultural segment included traditional dances, music, and student performances, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Kharteng.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Sonam Tsering, District Art and Cultural Officer, Tawang, and an alumnus of the school, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to the guests, participants, and community members for making the event memorable.

The Golden Jubilee was not only a celebration of five decades of legacy but also a reaffirmation of GUPS Kharteng’s commitment to continue delivering quality education and empowering future generations.

Tags
Last Updated: 01/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New APPSC Office Building in Itanagar, Calls for Transparency and Timely Exams

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates New APPSC Office Building in Itanagar, Calls for Transparency and Timely Exams

Arunachal: District Monitoring Team Conducts Site Verification of Weekly Markets in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal: District Monitoring Team Conducts Site Verification of Weekly Markets in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal: Tezu Concludes Second Phase of Disaster Response Training, 100 Volunteers Now Equipped for Emergencies

Arunachal: Tezu Concludes Second Phase of Disaster Response Training, 100 Volunteers Now Equipped for Emergencies

Arunachal: Finger Millet Field Days Boost Adoption of High-Yielding Varieties in Lungla Subdivision

Arunachal: Finger Millet Field Days Boost Adoption of High-Yielding Varieties in Lungla Subdivision

Arunachal: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona Conducts Surprise School Visits; Warns Against Laxity and Stresses Discipline

Arunachal: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona Conducts Surprise School Visits; Warns Against Laxity and Stresses Discipline

Arunachal: DC East Siang Stresses Strict Monitoring of SOPs in De-Addiction Centres at 12th NCORD Meet

Arunachal: DC East Siang Stresses Strict Monitoring of SOPs in De-Addiction Centres at 12th NCORD Meet

Arunachal: Gaon Burah Associations Call on DC Pasighat, Seek Support for GB Welfare

Arunachal: Gaon Burah Associations Call on DC Pasighat, Seek Support for GB Welfare

Arunachal: ICAR Empowers Tribal Farmers in Basar Through Mushroom Cultivation Training

Arunachal: ICAR Empowers Tribal Farmers in Basar Through Mushroom Cultivation Training

Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Leads Mass Cleanliness Drive from Raneghat to Ayeng

Arunachal: Eco-Clean Mebo Mission Leads Mass Cleanliness Drive from Raneghat to Ayeng

Arunachal: Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 Sets New National Record with 105 Catches on Yargyap Chu River

Arunachal: Mechukha Trout Quest 2025 Sets New National Record with 105 Catches on Yargyap Chu River

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button