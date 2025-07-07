Arunachal: Gun proliferation and wild dog attacks push Mithun farmers to the brink

RUMGONG- A growing ecological and social crisis is threatening the traditional Mithun farming system in Arunachal Pradesh. According to recent reports and testimonies from Siang and West Siang districts, wild dog attacks and unchecked proliferation of Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) guns are causing alarming losses of Mithun — the semi-domesticated bovine revered by many indigenous communities in the state.

Mithuns are more than livestock; they represent cultural pride, economic sustenance, and hold ceremonial importance among local tribes.

But due to excessive hunting — enabled by widespread availability of SBBL guns — prey species like deer and wild boar have nearly vanished from the forests. With their food sources gone, wild predators such as dholes, leopards, and even bears are now targeting Mithuns.

The situation has escalated to the point where over a hundred Mithuns have reportedly been killed in recent years. Some villagers have also faced accidental deaths during hunting activities, particularly in foggy conditions where visibility is low. Despite the seriousness, most incidents go unreported due to cultural normalization of hunting and lack of accountability.

Tadang Tamut, Chairman of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, has issued an urgent public appeal to the state administration. His recommendations include halting the issuance of new SBBL gun licenses, conducting a voluntary gun surrender drive, promoting semi-intensive Mithun farming close to villages, and launching ecological recovery plans for wildlife prey species.

“The time for action is now,” Tamut stated. “We must adapt our traditions responsibly — for the sake of our forests, our livestock, and our future generations.”