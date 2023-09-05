Arunachal: Gumsen Lollen takeover as new State President of Kishan Morcha BJP

ITANAGAR- BJP Arunachal Pradesh minor reshuffled in the state office bearer and state morchas presidents by oversee the forth coming general election 2024. State President Biyuram Wahge MLA cum State President has appointed Gumsen Lollen as State President of Kishan Morcha BJP.

The Handing taking over ceremonies of State President of Kishan Morcha BJP, Arunachal Pradesh held at state BJP HQ Itanagar today. Dunggoli Libang former President gives his charges to Gumsen Lollen in presence of Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Maha Mantri, Nani Lajie State Vice-President State BJP cum In-charge Kishan Morcha and state office bearer of Kishan Morcha and karyakatas.

Speaking on the occasion Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Maha Mantri while congratulating Gumsen Lollen said that Gumsen Lollen is one of the senior most BJP karyakartas having with vast knowledge on the Kishan related issues who served as General Secretary of the Morcha and also ZPM of Aalo, West Siang district. He hopes that under the new president ship of Gumsen Lollen Kishan Morcha will more vigorously work for the greater interest of the party in the state.

Nani Lajie state Vice-President cum In-charge Kishan Morcha congratulated Gumsen Lollen on being appointed as new State President of Kishan Morcha highlighted on the various activities of BJP in the state which need sincere and dedicated SOBs to implement the day to day programme of party and gives motivation to the Kishan Morcha team and urged karyakartas to maintain discipline and refrain any kind of act or comments against the elected representatives of the party which will liable to attract disciplinary action.

Gumsen Lollen who takeover as State President thanks to the State president Biyuram Wahge, SOBs for faith on him and given such responsibly. He assured to work dedicatedly for the greater interest of the party with new zeal to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Dunggoli Libang former State President of Kishan Morcha congratulates Gumsen Lollen on his new assignment thanks state office bearer and various district and Mandal office bearer for their wholeheartedly support during his tenure. He also thanks state President Biyuram Wahge and SOBs for giving opportunity to serve as Kishan Morcha will always indebted to the party and look forward to serve the party when required.