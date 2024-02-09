Arunachal: GTGH becomes first hospital of state in digital transformation

ZIRO- The Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) in Ziro under Lower Subansiri district has become the first hospital in the state on digital transformation with distribution of free laptop computers to doctors.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P handed over laptop computers to doctors of GTGH under the Integrated Hospital Management and information System Scheme including Telemedicine for all doctors of Lower Subansiri working at GTGH, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres at his official chamber here yesterday.

While congratulating the health workers of the district, the DC said the initiative has digitalized the District Hospital, CHC’s and the PHC’s under Lower Subansiri making it the first district in the state on digital transformation of the health centres in terms of online patient registration, e-prescription and tele-consultation.

Lower Subansiri District Medical Officer Dr. Nani Rika further informed that the Telemedicine Hub at GTGH was also activated from today which would allow patients from peripheral health centres of the district to connect with GTGH through tele-hub for tele-consultation while also connecting with TRIHMS tele-hub for specialist and super specialist consultations.

Among others, the official laptop distribution ceremony was also attended by Lower Subansiri DRCHO Dr. Singpor Rigia, State Nodal Officer iHMIS Dr.Gomi Basar, Medical Superintendent GTGH Dr.Koj Jarbo, MO in-charge CHC Old Ziro Dr. Hage Nobin, doctors and officials of GTGH.