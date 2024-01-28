ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: GTGH awarded top performing hospital under AB-PMJAY

On behalf of GTGH, the District Medical Officer Dr. Nani Rika and Medical Superintendent Dr. Koj Jarbo collected the letter of appreciation from Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H. P during the celebration.

ZIRO-  The Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) under Lower Subansiri District was awarded a letter of appreciation as the best performing hospital in the state under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) during the 75th Republic Day celebration here recently.

A letter issued by Sharat Chandra, Principal Secretary, Govt. of AP read ‘in recognition of the role of empaneled hospitals in delivering the benefits of the scheme to the beneficiaries, it is requested of the DC of Lower Subansiri District to distribute the certificate of appreciation to  Gyati Takka General Hospital during the Republic Day celebration’.

‘It is a proud moment for GTGH to be recognized as the top performing hospital in the state under AB-PMJAY and we would like to dedicate this success to the staffs of GTGH who toiled laboriously day and night in delivering effective services to the people of the district’ said the DMO and MS.

During the Republic Day celebration, the chief guest and  Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H. P had also mentioned that the upgradation and construction of new building of the GTGH to a Zonal Hospital was in full swing which would be commissioned as per its time schedule.

Besides highlighting the flagship programmes and achievements of various Departments, the DC had also mentioned that the  smooth and timely construction work of the upcoming country’s first Aqua-Park at Tarin would bring about a much needed revolution in the fishery sector in the country.

70 percent of the civil construction work is complete and the project is going on as per its time schedule, the DC informed.

