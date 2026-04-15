ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Group Demands Delimitation Reform

A newly formed pressure group in Itanagar urges constitutional amendments to increase parliamentary and assembly representation for Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 15/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal Group Demands Delimitation Reform

ITANAGAR-  A pressure group named the Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC) has been formed in Itanagar, calling for significant changes in the political representation of Arunachal Pradesh through a fresh delimitation process.

According to a press release issued after an emergency meeting held on April 10, 2026, the committee, led by its convenor Takam Sanjoy, aims to advocate for constitutional and legislative amendments. These include increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from the state to five, Rajya Sabha seats to two, and expanding the Legislative Assembly from the current 60 seats to 90.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The group has argued that Arunachal Pradesh’s “strategic geopolitical and sensitive national security status,” along with its difficult terrain and dispersed population, justify enhanced political representation. The resolution also emphasized that delimitation should consider geographical challenges and ensure 33% reservation for women in both parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Pushes Rs 196 Cr Projects, Backs Siang Dam

As part of its proposal, the committee suggested that five parliamentary constituencies could be named after major river systems in the state—Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap—arguing that this would better reflect regional representation.

The meeting also expressed support for the Government of India’s move toward implementing 33% women’s reservation in legislatures, describing it as a “historic political initiative” that could improve representation in the northeastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh where women have traditionally had limited political participation.

Also Read- RGU Marks Ambedkar Jayanti with Constitution Theme

Further, the ADDC has called for broader consultations involving political parties, civil society organisations, student groups, and former student leaders to build consensus around the delimitation demand. The committee indicated that additional meetings will be convened in Itanagar to expand its membership and strengthen advocacy efforts.

The development comes amid ongoing national discussions on delimitation, a process that is constitutionally mandated but historically sensitive, particularly for smaller and border states where representation intersects with strategic and demographic considerations.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/04/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Candlelight March Held in Aalo for Yapi Potom

Arunachal: Candlelight March Held in Aalo for Yapi Potom

Arunachal Moves to Form Statewide Conservation Forum

Arunachal Moves to Form Statewide Conservation Forum

Chowna Mein Honoured with Brahmaputra Gaurav Samman

Chowna Mein Honoured with Brahmaputra Gaurav Samman

Arunachal: National Seminar on IKS Concludes at SCCZ

Arunachal: National Seminar on IKS Concludes at SCCZ

Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Orientation on Indigenous Languages

Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Orientation on Indigenous Languages

Arunachal Prepares for Census 2027 Rollout

Arunachal Prepares for Census 2027 Rollout

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Role of DCs

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Role of DCs

Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

Arunachal: Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

Arunachal: Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

Arunachal: NABARD Opens Two Rural Haats in Namsai, Wakro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button