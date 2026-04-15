Arunachal Group Demands Delimitation Reform

ITANAGAR- A pressure group named the Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC) has been formed in Itanagar, calling for significant changes in the political representation of Arunachal Pradesh through a fresh delimitation process.

According to a press release issued after an emergency meeting held on April 10, 2026, the committee, led by its convenor Takam Sanjoy, aims to advocate for constitutional and legislative amendments. These include increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from the state to five, Rajya Sabha seats to two, and expanding the Legislative Assembly from the current 60 seats to 90.

The group has argued that Arunachal Pradesh’s “strategic geopolitical and sensitive national security status,” along with its difficult terrain and dispersed population, justify enhanced political representation. The resolution also emphasized that delimitation should consider geographical challenges and ensure 33% reservation for women in both parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

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As part of its proposal, the committee suggested that five parliamentary constituencies could be named after major river systems in the state—Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap—arguing that this would better reflect regional representation.

The meeting also expressed support for the Government of India’s move toward implementing 33% women’s reservation in legislatures, describing it as a “historic political initiative” that could improve representation in the northeastern region, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh where women have traditionally had limited political participation.

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Further, the ADDC has called for broader consultations involving political parties, civil society organisations, student groups, and former student leaders to build consensus around the delimitation demand. The committee indicated that additional meetings will be convened in Itanagar to expand its membership and strengthen advocacy efforts.

The development comes amid ongoing national discussions on delimitation, a process that is constitutionally mandated but historically sensitive, particularly for smaller and border states where representation intersects with strategic and demographic considerations.