Arunachal

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

BOASIMLA/ZIRO – Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) was organised from 16th -19th February’2024 in the different places of Kamle  and Lower Subansiri districts along with the rest of the country. It is worth mentioning that Arunachal is one of the most diverse state in India and can have a very important role to play.

In Kamle GBBC was organised in  Boasimla and Rabe areas and supported by Kamle Tourism, local people and NgunuZiro members.

Arunachal: Ziro has huge birdwatching potential

In Lower Subansiri different walk of life  were participated like an officials teams of BRTF, students from St. Claret College and others student from different school of the district. GBBC was organised in the different places like Hakhe Tari, Myolyang-Taderko and Khat Kodin to Joram areas in Lower subandiri district.

Besides the bird count, the participants were trained how to use and important of eBird app and had also talked on important of bird protection and conservation in the state.

The outcome of the four day birding festival of India, it was make possible to add Kamle district birds list in ebird India portal. Earlier, during winter bird count made Kra Daadi district birds list in all Indian districts in eBird portal.

The four days GBBC or the birding festival of India was jointly monitored by the members of Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club and Ziro Birding Club.

A new song bird in Arunachal Pradesh sighted

The total number of finding during birding festival of India in Kamle and Lower Subansiri districts is 97 different species.

The four day birding festival of India was kicked start at Hakhe Tari popularly known as valley of flower on 16th February and concluded at St.Claret college Campus on 19th February’2024.

