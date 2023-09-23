ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar unveiled

The arch was meticulously designed and sculpted by Indian master artists.

Last Updated: September 23, 2023
Less than a minute
Arunachal: grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar unveiled

NAROTTAM NAGAR-  Swami Divyananda, Senior Trustee of Ramakrishna Mission, and Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Cossipore, Kolkata, West Bengal, unveiled a grand entrance arch of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar near Buddha Statue.

Wangpha Lowang, former Education Minister, and other community leaders attended the event, as did scores of Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Vidyalaya guardians and students.

In his address to the students on the occasion, the Swami urged them to work hard and serve the nation and state together.

Bodhi Dwar will undoubtedly become another tourist destination in the district. The arch was meticulously designed and sculpted by Indian master artists.

Related Articles

Tags
Last Updated: September 23, 2023
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana for welfare of the labour force

Arunachal: Pema Khandu announces Mukhya Mantri Shramik Kalyan Yojana for welfare of the labour force

Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

Arunachal: BJP celebrates PM Modi Birthday

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter to give away ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards during Gandhi Jayanti at Ziro

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter to give away ‘Pride of Ziro’ awards during Gandhi Jayanti at Ziro

Arunachal: Protest Rally Held Against Mega Dam project in Siang valley

Arunachal: Protest Rally Held Against Mega Dam project in Siang valley

Arunachal‘s Konpu Lee Kadu selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

Arunachal‘s Konpu Lee Kadu selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award

Arunachal: DA, IPR holds meeting with the land donors of FTI, Jote

Arunachal: DA, IPR holds meeting with the land donors of FTI, Jote

Arunachal: NABARD lays the foundation stone for Rural Haat at Wakro

Arunachal: NABARD lays the foundation stone for Rural Haat at Wakro

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 From Arunachal to Maharashtra: aims to be INDIA bloc’s ‘Brahmastra’ campaign

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 From Arunachal to Maharashtra: aims to be INDIA bloc’s ‘Brahmastra’ campaign

Arunachal: Ayushman Bhava program should reach to every village- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Ayushman Bhava program should reach to every village- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Himalayan University Won Runner-up in Geography Day Quiz Competition after a fiercely fought battle.

Arunachal: Himalayan University Won Runner-up in Geography Day Quiz Competition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button