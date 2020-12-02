Arunachal: Gram Panchayat, Zilla Parishad elections under Vijaynagar circle deferred

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh State Election commission ( SEC ) has deferred the elections to the Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad constituencies under Vijaynagar Administrative Jurisdiction with immediate effect on the basis of State Government request .

In a order issued by SEC in this regard said that, the law and order situation in Vijaynagar circle is not in favour of conducting elections and there is a possibility of break down of Law and Order due to aforesaid prevailing situation in the area. In this situation, it is in the interest of public that the election process can be differed.

The order also mentioned about a communication of DEO(PR) to the SEC, informing that “student organisations have deputed significant number of their members to MIO to prevent filing of nomination by any non-tribal for the elections to Panchayti Raj Institution for areas under Vijaynagar Circle. There is also an apprehension that the filling of nominations for PRI elections by a non-tribal would be received with opposition, the order said .