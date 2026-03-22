Arunachal: Gram Bandhu Project Launched in East Siang

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Cooperation, Ojing Tasing, on March 22 flagged off e-rickshaws and carts for members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Gram Bandhu Project in Pasighat, East Siang district.

The initiative, launched at the IGJHSS Auditorium, is part of the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA 2025–26) of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Implemented by the state’s Department of Panchayati Raj, the project seeks to enhance rural livelihoods through sustainable and income-generating activities.

As part of the launch, keys to 20 e-rickshaws and carts were distributed to SHG members from across East Siang district. Officials stated that the initiative is aimed at facilitating access to markets, promoting eco-friendly transportation, and strengthening the income base of rural households, particularly women-led groups.

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The programme was attended by local legislators, district officials, and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), along with SHG members and stakeholders associated with rural development programmes.

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of enabling SHG members to expand their economic activities by leveraging the provided vehicles for transportation and marketing of organic produce and local products. He noted that such initiatives align with broader efforts by both the central and state governments to strengthen rural economies and address livelihood challenges.

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Tasing also indicated that the project would be implemented in a phased manner across other districts, with a focus on strengthening grassroots governance and creating sustainable income opportunities.

Officials from the Panchayati Raj Department highlighted that the scheme is designed to support women SHGs in marketing agricultural and locally produced goods, with the added advantage of low operating costs associated with e-rickshaws compared to conventional transport.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to integrate livelihood support with rural governance frameworks, with an emphasis on sustainability, accessibility, and economic participation.