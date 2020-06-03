Arunachal: Govt will take action against fake news related to Covid-19

Itanagar- To check the dangers of fake news during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government will take strong action against those spreading the fake news in different social media platform. Himanshu Gupta , Secretary Information and Public Relations , issued an advisory in this reagrd.

Posting of fake news, hate speeches or misinformation are punishable under IPC 505,54 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Information Technology Act 2008. These kinds of news are also violations of basic principles of media ethics such as fairness and accountability.

Any fake news especially related to COVID-19 and reports containing misinformation and hate speech may be intimated to 6033834607 or mailed at factcheckdiprrnmail.com for verification besides reporting these to nearest Police Station, said the advisory