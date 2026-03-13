Arunachal: Govt Warns Against Hoarding of LPG, Fuel

ITANAGAR- The state government warned that hoarding or black marketing of LPG and POL products is illegal and will invite strict action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and other relevant laws.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has reviewed the supply and availability of petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the state, stating that the current situation remains stable and under control.

A review meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar on March 13, chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu and co-chaired by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta. Senior officials, Oil Marketing Companies and district administrations also participated in the meeting.

Also Read- IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Northeast on Mar 14

Officials informed that LPG and petroleum products are being supplied normally, with Oil Marketing Companies maintaining adequate stocks to meet public demand across the state.

As a precautionary step to ensure equitable distribution, a minimum waiting period of 25 days between domestic LPG cylinder bookings has been introduced. LPG deliveries are also being verified through a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system.

Also Read- Govt Clarifies on Posts, Policing and Tribal Status

Authorities said commercial LPG supply is currently being regulated, with priority given to households and essential sectors such as education and healthcare. A public helpline will also be set up to address concerns related to LPG and fuel supply.

The government warned that hoarding or black marketing of LPG and POL products is illegal and will invite strict action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and other relevant laws.

Officials urged citizens to use LPG responsibly and refrain from spreading unverified information that may create unnecessary concern among the public.