Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the 27th Cabinet Meeting here that discussed several important issues including the status of question paper leakage of AE (Civil) Mains examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet after a thorough discussion has decided to initiate a departmental enquiry against the Govt servants involved in the paper leakage. This enquiry will be fast tracked.

It has been also decided that the state government will take up with the High Court to designate one court exclusively for early hearing and efficient trial.

Also Read- APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

Cabinet resolved to frame rules for immediate implementation of the Whistle-blower Act in the state.

Further, the Grievance Cell of the APPSC will be overhauled and strengthened for faster and smoother redressal of grievances of aspirants as well as all other stakeholders.

The SOP recommended by the Committee for conduct of examinations will be forwarded to the Commission.

Khandu had earlier called for stricter SOP for the Commission in tune with those of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. He had opined that due to lack of a proper SOP in the Commission, few vested interest individuals had the courage to manipulate the system and harm the sanctity of the highest recruiting agency of the state.

Khandu made it crystal clear that no one involved in the scam will be allowed to go scot free.

In another major decision today, the department of Administrative Reforms (AR) shall constitute Administrative Research Groups, which shall visit offices of the departments and deputy commissioners and give recommendation with regard to i) staff who are redundant and can be engaged elsewhere, ii) identify need for re-skilling of employees, iii) posts which can be abolished and iv) other relevant administrative reforms. AR department shall also suggest staffing norms for district offices in view of the changed circumstances.

It has been decided that these Administrative Research Groups shall stay at each district headquarter for at least 4-5 days for consultation with all stakeholders while making recommendations.