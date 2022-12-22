ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

December 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

ITANAGAR-   Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the 27th Cabinet Meeting here that discussed several important issues including the status of question paper leakage of AE (Civil) Mains examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet after a thorough discussion has decided to initiate a departmental enquiry against the Govt servants involved in the paper leakage. This enquiry will be fast tracked.

It has been also decided that the state government will take up with the High Court to designate one court exclusively for early hearing and efficient trial.

Also Read-  APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

Related Articles

Cabinet resolved to frame rules for immediate implementation of the Whistle-blower Act in the state.

Further, the Grievance Cell of the APPSC will be overhauled and strengthened for faster and smoother redressal of grievances of aspirants as well as all other stakeholders.

The SOP recommended by the Committee for conduct of examinations will be forwarded to the Commission.

Khandu had earlier called for stricter SOP for the Commission in tune with those of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. He had opined that due to lack of a proper SOP in the Commission, few vested interest individuals had the courage to manipulate the system and harm the sanctity of the highest recruiting agency of the state.

Khandu made it crystal clear that no one involved in the scam will be allowed to go scot free.

In another major decision today, the department of Administrative Reforms (AR) shall constitute Administrative Research Groups, which shall visit offices of the departments and deputy commissioners and give recommendation with regard to i) staff who are redundant and can be engaged elsewhere, ii) identify need for re-skilling of employees, iii) posts which can be abolished and iv) other relevant administrative reforms. AR department shall also suggest staffing norms for district offices in view of the changed circumstances.

It has been decided that these Administrative Research Groups shall stay at each district headquarter for at least 4-5 days for consultation with all stakeholders while making recommendations.

Tags
December 22, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Fish in pond is like money in bank: Taki

Arunachal: Fish in pond is like money in bank: Taki

December 15, 2022
Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh ,Research sub Committee meets DC Kra Daadi

Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh ,Research sub Committee meets DC Kra Daadi

December 15, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off ‘Explore Beyond’ women biking expedition 2022

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off ‘Explore Beyond’ women biking expedition 2022

December 14, 2022
Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA inspects Tezu District Jail

Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA inspects Tezu District Jail

December 14, 2022
India-China Border Clash in Tawang; Old Video goes Viral

India-China Border Clash in Tawang; Old Video goes Viral

December 14, 2022
India-China Border Clash: It is not 1962 anymore, Arunachal CM

India-China Border Clash: It is not 1962 anymore, Arunachal CM

December 13, 2022
Queer Rights Activist from Arunachal attends 6-day Rainbow Story Telling Workshop at American Centre, Kolkata

Queer Rights Activist from Arunachal attends 6-day Rainbow Story Telling Workshop at American Centre, Kolkata

December 13, 2022
Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness Campaign held at Tawang

Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness Campaign held at Tawang

December 13, 2022
Arunachal: RRU Orgainses Training programme for Sainik School's Security Guards

Arunachal: RRU Orgainses Training programme for Sainik School’s Security Guards

December 13, 2022
Arunahal: APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

Arunahal: APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

December 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button