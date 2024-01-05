Arunachal Govt to conduct Indigenous Folk Music Festival

ITANAGAR- In a follow up to the announcement of hosting an Indigenous Folk Music Festival during the State Budget Speech, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein convened a meeting with the senior officers of Planning & Investment, GA/DA, Tourism, Cultural Affairs and Indigenous Affairs to proceed with the arrangements of the programme, in his Secretariat office at Itanagar today.

Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh being a multi-tribes State, is very rich in Folk songs, music and dances. However, the resonance of folk music and its performances are diminishing with every passing day, owing to the adoption of modern culture into our everyday life.

The decision to organise the Indigenous Folk Music Festival has been taken in order to revive the essence of the land’s indigenous culture, and to promote the State’s tribal folk songs, music and dances, Mein said.

Mein also stated that there is a need to showcase the land’s folk heritage to a larger audience outside of Arunachal Pradesh, in a bid to foster stronger connections with the culture, language, music and dances of the other States of India under the broader vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

It was informed that the State Govt will also be hosting another important event subsequently called ‘Bharat Lok Sangeet Arunachal Utsav 2024’ wherein Cultural Troupes on Folk Songs & Dances from the Northeastern States and some selected States from the Himalayan region and South India will be invited during this event.

The event is scheduled to take place in the later part of February this year.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Finance, Planning & Investment, Sharat Chauhan, Secretary GA/DA, Sadhana Deori, Secretary Tourism, Swapnil M Naik, Secretary Planning, R.K. Sharma and other Officers.