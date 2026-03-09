Arunachal Govt Steps Up Support for Puroik Community

ITANAGAR— The Arunachal Pradesh government is implementing a series of targeted initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the Puroik community, one of the state’s most marginalized Scheduled Tribes, the Legislative Assembly was informed on Monday.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Minister Kento Jini said the government has been pursuing measures focused on education, livelihood development and social security to address long-standing issues faced by the community.

Jini noted that the initiatives aim to tackle historical challenges such as social exclusion, economic disadvantage and earlier instances of bonded labour associated with the community.

Also Read- Arunachal Assembly Passes Five Key Reform Bills

A key institutional step was the establishment of the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board in 2017 under the Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) department. According to the minister, the board is chaired by the state’s Principal Secretary and is responsible for assessing the socio-economic conditions of the Puroik community while facilitating the implementation of welfare schemes from both the central and state governments.

Among the initiatives highlighted by the minister are vocational training programmes designed to equip community members with employable skills, financial assistance schemes to support self-employment, and the construction of hostels aimed at improving access to education for Puroik students. Opportunities for professional education, including nursing courses, are also being promoted to enhance career prospects.

Also Read- 165 Militants Surrender in Arunachal in Six Years

The Puroik community—previously referred to as Sulung, a term historically associated with derogatory connotations—primarily resides in districts such as East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Papum Pare and Upper Subansiri. Despite being recognised as a Scheduled Tribe, the community continues to face significant socio-economic challenges linked to its historical marginalisation.

The Assembly was also informed about a notable development in administrative representation. Under a 1989 state Act, Bopai Puroik was appointed as a circle officer and has since risen to serve as the Deputy Commissioner of Bichom district, becoming the first member of the community to hold the position.

Also Read- DUA Urges Statewide Ban on Tobacco Products

During the discussion, MLA Mangfi also raised a supplementary query regarding the possibility of pursuing Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) status for the Puroik community with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which could enable access to dedicated central funding.

In response, Minister Jini said the state government would raise the matter with the Centre while noting that the community already benefits from various welfare provisions outlined in existing government notifications.

Officials indicated that these initiatives are part of broader efforts to promote inclusive development and improve social and economic opportunities for vulnerable tribal communities across Arunachal Pradesh.