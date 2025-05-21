ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Govt Signs MoU with L&T to Skill 500+ Youth for Construction Careers Across India and Abroad

As per the agreement, over 500 youth from Arunachal Pradesh will undergo intensive training at L&T’s CSTI campus in various high-demand construction trades................

Last Updated: 21/05/2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal Govt Signs MoU with L&T to Skill 500+ Youth for Construction Careers Across India and Abroad

HYDERABAD- In a landmark move to upskill youth and align vocational training with industry needs, the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at the Construction Skill Training Institute (CSTI), Jadcherla, Telangana.

As per the agreement, over 500 youth from Arunachal Pradesh will undergo intensive training at L&T’s CSTI campus in various high-demand construction trades such as electrician, welder, surveyor, and draughtsman (civil).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister Nyato Dukam, Advisor Dr. Mahesh Chai, and Commissioner Saugat Biswas, with SDE Director Sibo Passing and J Raghuraman, Head of L&T’s Construction Skill Training Department, formalizing the agreement.

Currently, 37 trainees from Arunachal Pradesh are already enrolled at CSTI, receiving training through an 80% practical and 20% theoretical model in a world-class 15-acre campus that features indoor and outdoor labs.

Key Highlights:

  • Training & Placement: Youth will receive On-the-Job Training (OJT) and placement assistance across L&T projects in India and abroad (Europe and Gulf countries).
  • Pan-India Opportunities: Trainees will have access to L&T’s nine CSTI centers across India.
  • Ministerial Support: Minister Nyato Dukam led a plantation drive and toured training facilities, urging trainees to aim for global careers and entrepreneurship.
  • Future Partnerships: Commissioner Biswas announced collaborations with Honda India Foundation, Holiday Inn, Toyota, Tata Technologies, and more to broaden employment avenues.
  • Industry-Institute Synergy: The MoU is a strategic step in bridging the gap between vocational training and real-world industry needs.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Nyato Dukam emphasized the state’s commitment to youth empowerment through skill development. “Our youth must see themselves not just as job seekers but as future job creators,” he said, inspiring the trainees to dream big and take their skills global.

Advisor Dr. Mahesh Chai lauded the transformative opportunity and advocated for re-skilling of vocational instructors to ensure industry-relevant education.
Commissioner Saugat Biswas praised L&T’s responsiveness and reaffirmed the department’s mission to make Arunachal’s workforce future-ready.

L&T CSTI Head J. Raghuraman confirmed that successful trainees will be offered placements across India and abroad, reflecting L&T’s commitment to shaping skilled professionals.

The event was also graced by Deepak Sharma, Principal, CSTI; Riakji Duchok, OSD to Minister; and senior L&T officials.

