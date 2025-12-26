Arunachal: Govt Seeks Re-verification of Lada–Sarli Highway Land Compensation

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered a fresh physical verification of land and compensation details for the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Arunachal Frontier Highway (AFH) in East Kameng district, amid continuing allegations of large-scale irregularities in compensation disbursement.

The order was issued on December 23, 2025, following approval from the chief secretary, and applies to Packages I to V of the project. The decision comes against the backdrop of sustained protests, disciplinary action against officials and an ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into alleged misappropriation of funds estimated to exceed ₹130 crore.

The Lada–Sarli section, spanning around 126 km, forms part of National Highway-913, also known as the Arunachal Frontier Highway. The project is considered strategically important as it aims to improve connectivity along India’s border with China.

Concerns over the compensation process surfaced earlier this year when disbursements began. Civil society groups, including the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), and local activists alleged fraudulent assessment of land and assets, compensation for non-existent structures and exclusion of legitimate landowners from the beneficiary list.

According to official orders, the fresh verification will involve physical demarcation of the Right of Way by the Public Works Department (Highways), assisted by project consultants and engineers. The district administration has been tasked with providing logistical support. The findings from the exercise will be cross-verified with compensation records prepared by a committee constituted in January 2025.

The move follows a series of developments in the case, including the formation of a fact-finding committee in August 2025, suspension of four officials in November, a recommendation for action against the East Kameng deputy commissioner and the arrest of a senior revenue officer earlier this month. Opposition parties and civil society groups have also demanded the release of a white paper on the compensation process.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has earlier stated that corruption in infrastructure projects would not be tolerated, warning that such irregularities could delay the completion of strategically important projects.

With substantial central funding involved, the Arunachal Frontier Highway remains a national priority. The fresh verification exercise is expected to address pending grievances, ensure fair compensation to affected families and safeguard the progress of the project.