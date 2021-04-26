Arunachal: Govt Schools close from today due to increase in COVID-19

ITANAGAR- Considering the sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to close the schools and hostels in the state from today – April 26, 2021, onwards. The internal exams conducted by the schools until now will be counted for the assessment of the students and the tests scheduled to be conducted after April 26, 2021, have been cancelled. According to officials, the summer vacations of the students will be until May 31, 2021. The teachers however have been asked to come to school for the internal evaluation work.

According to a circular issued by Education Commissioner Niharika Ray on Friday, the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET ) will also remain closed.

However, during this period, teachers would be required to visit school campus to complete internal evaluation work. Teachers and staffers concerned may be called by the head of an institution to the school for the purpose, an education department circular said.