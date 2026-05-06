Arunachal Govt Raises DA, DR from 58% to 60%

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for serving employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners, raising the existing rate from 58% to 60% of basic pay and pension with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026.

The decision was announced under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and follows recent notifications issued by the Government of India regarding enhancement of DA and DR for Central government employees and pensioners.

According to officials, the revised rates will apply to All India Service officers serving under the state government, Central government employees on deputation to Arunachal Pradesh, and all regular state government employees. The enhanced Dearness Relief will similarly apply to pensioners and family pensioners across the state.

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The government stated that the revision is expected to benefit around 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners and family pensioners.

Officials estimated the annual financial implication of the enhancement at approximately ₹100.54 crore, including ₹83.31 crore towards Dearness Allowance and ₹17.24 crore towards Dearness Relief.

The government further informed that arrears for the period between January and April 2026 will be paid in cash. The estimated financial burden on arrears alone is projected at ₹33.51 crore. The revised DA and DR from May 2026 onwards will be included in monthly salary and pension disbursements.

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Overall, the total financial implication, including arrears, is estimated at ₹117.30 crore.

Congratulating government employees and pensioners, the Chief Minister expressed hope that public servants would continue to work towards effective service delivery and welfare measures, particularly for people in remote and underserved areas.