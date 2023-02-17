Arunachal Govt orders temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar

ITANAGAR. The Arunachal Pradesh government issued an order for temporary suspension of mobile internet services for 47 hours from 6 pm on Friday in Itanagar to maintain law and order situation in ICR.

The ‘order’ issued by the Principal Secretary (Home), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, said, “Mobile Internet services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and all other private Internet Service Providers in Itanagar Capital Region to be suspended in the interest of public emergency/security.” is temporarily suspended from 6 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday.

The order states that the temporary suspension of internet services in the capital region has been done on the request of the Director General of Police (DGP) to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk ‘public’ bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper.

During the bandh, a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials.