Arunachal Govt Jobs 2026: APSSB Releases 154 Vacancies for UDC, PA & Librarian

APSSB CGLE 2026: 154 Govt Jobs Announced for UDC, Personal Assistant & Librarian – Apply from March 24
ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released Advertisement No. 03/2026 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2026, inviting online applications for 154 Group-C posts including Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III), and Librarian in various departments of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.
According to the recruitment notice issued on March 9, 2026, eligible candidates can apply online only through the APSSB website. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.
Important Dates
- Online Application Start Date: 24 March 2026 (10:00 AM)
- Last Date to Apply: 16 April 2026 (03:00 PM)
- Tentative Stenography Proficiency Test: 4th week of April 2026
- Written Examination: 31 May 2026 (Sunday)
APSSB Vacancy Details
A total of 154 vacancies will be filled through the CGLE-2026 recruitment.
Post-wise Vacancies
|Post
|Vacancies
|Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III)
|30
|Librarian
|2
|Upper Division Clerk (UDC)
|122
|Total
|154
The posts will be filled across several departments including AP Civil Secretariat, Hydropower, Directorate of Medical Education, Health Services, Horticulture, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Public Works Department, Women & Child Development, and various Deputy Commissioner offices.
Educational Qualification
Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III)
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university
- Diploma in Stenography from a recognized institute
Librarian
- Bachelor’s Degree with Degree/Diploma in Library Science
Upper Division Clerk (UDC)
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university
- Minimum 6-month Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institution
Age Limit
Candidates must be 18 to 35 years as on the closing date of application.
Age relaxation:
- APST candidates: up to 5 years
- PwBD candidates: up to 10 years (15 years for APST PwBD)
Pay Scale
All posts fall under Pay Matrix Level-5.
Salary range:
₹29,200 – ₹92,300 per month along with other government allowances.
Application Fee
- APST Candidates: ₹150
- Unreserved Candidates: ₹200
- PwBD Candidates: Exempted from payment
The application fee must be paid online.
Selection Process
For Personal Assistant
- Stenography Proficiency Test
- Written Examination
For Librarian & UDC
- Written Examination only
Written Exam Pattern
The written test will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (200 marks) with a duration of 2 hours.
Subjects include:
- General Awareness – 50 marks
- General Intelligence & Reasoning – 50 marks
- Arithmetic & Numerical Ability – 50 marks
- English Language & Comprehension – 50 marks
Candidates must secure minimum 33% marks to qualify the written examination.
Examination Centres
The exam will be conducted in several locations including:
Tawang, Bomdila, Seppa, Itanagar (Capital Region), Yupia, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, and Khonsa.
Important Links
Official Website:
https://apssb.nic.in
Download Official Notification:
download link- https://apssb.nic.in/upload/files/RECINS001/cgle2026_20260309_155927.pdf
Apply Online:
https://apssb.nic.in
How to Apply
- Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
- Click on Online Application / Recruitment
- Register with a valid email and mobile number
- Fill the application form carefully
- Upload required documents and pay the application fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.
✅ Note: Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.