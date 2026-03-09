Arunachal Govt Jobs 2026: APSSB Releases 154 Vacancies for UDC, PA & Librarian

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released Advertisement No. 03/2026 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2026, inviting online applications for 154 Group-C posts including Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III), and Librarian in various departments of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the recruitment notice issued on March 9, 2026, eligible candidates can apply online only through the APSSB website. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date: 24 March 2026 (10:00 AM)

24 March 2026 (10:00 AM) Last Date to Apply: 16 April 2026 (03:00 PM)

16 April 2026 (03:00 PM) Tentative Stenography Proficiency Test: 4th week of April 2026

4th week of April 2026 Written Examination: 31 May 2026 (Sunday)

APSSB Vacancy Details

A total of 154 vacancies will be filled through the CGLE-2026 recruitment.

Post-wise Vacancies

Post Vacancies Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III) 30 Librarian 2 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) 122 Total 154

The posts will be filled across several departments including AP Civil Secretariat, Hydropower, Directorate of Medical Education, Health Services, Horticulture, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, Public Works Department, Women & Child Development, and various Deputy Commissioner offices.

Educational Qualification

Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-III)

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

Diploma in Stenography from a recognized institute

Librarian

Bachelor’s Degree with Degree/Diploma in Library Science

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university

Minimum 6-month Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized institution

Age Limit

Candidates must be 18 to 35 years as on the closing date of application.

Age relaxation:

APST candidates: up to 5 years

up to 5 years PwBD candidates: up to 10 years (15 years for APST PwBD)

Pay Scale

All posts fall under Pay Matrix Level-5.

Salary range:

₹29,200 – ₹92,300 per month along with other government allowances.

Application Fee

APST Candidates: ₹150

₹150 Unreserved Candidates: ₹200

₹200 PwBD Candidates: Exempted from payment

The application fee must be paid online.

Selection Process

For Personal Assistant

Stenography Proficiency Test Written Examination

For Librarian & UDC

Written Examination only

Written Exam Pattern

The written test will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (200 marks) with a duration of 2 hours.

Subjects include:

General Awareness – 50 marks

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 50 marks

Arithmetic & Numerical Ability – 50 marks

English Language & Comprehension – 50 marks

Candidates must secure minimum 33% marks to qualify the written examination.

Examination Centres

The exam will be conducted in several locations including:

Tawang, Bomdila, Seppa, Itanagar (Capital Region), Yupia, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat, Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, and Khonsa.

Important Links

Official Website:

https://apssb.nic.in

Download Official Notification:

download link- https://apssb.nic.in/upload/files/RECINS001/cgle2026_20260309_155927.pdf

Apply Online:

https://apssb.nic.in

How to Apply

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in Click on Online Application / Recruitment Register with a valid email and mobile number Fill the application form carefully Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

✅ Note: Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.