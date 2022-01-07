Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

NACHO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday concluded his 3-day tour of Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

DCM Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Gujarat MP Thakor Jugal Lokhandwala, MLA Laisam Simai, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Hayeng Mangfi, MLA Jikke Tako, Secretary Dani Salu and Director Abu Tayeng accompanied the CM.

During his public meeting at Taksing, Gelemo and Nacho, the CM said the visit is part of his extensive tour across Arunachal to reach out to people living beyond district headquarters, especially in the remote areas and those nearer to the international borders.

The tour that began on November last is aimed at knowing the living conditions of the people in the remote areas, and to know their expectations from the central and state government.

Emphasising on development of the border areas, the CM said the country has made a departure from the earlier policy of discouraging development near the LAC. The government now is focused on speedy development of the border regions by constructing roads up to the border, and building of other vital infrastructures. It is because of such aggressive stance taken by PM Narendra Modi that the roads are reaching places like Taksing and other remote border areas in Arunachal, which was earlier unthought of. He also said the regions near the international borders in Arunachal will soon be connected with 4g mobile connectivity.

Highlighting on the importance of the presence of the civilian population in the border areas, the CM said they should be able to move freely and to take up activities for sustenance near the LAC, which would help deter enemy’s claim on our territory. He said in Tawang, human activity like yak rearing, tourism and pilgrimage centres are being developed right at the border, which aids in maintaining vigil at the LAC. Further underlining the importance of civilian-army bonhomie, the CM said the two should team up together always to defend our international borders. For building harmony, he stressed on joint celebration of important festivals and events by the public and the defence forces.

Speaking on development issues of the district, the CM said having personally inspected the conditions of the road from Taksing to Nacho, and to Maza sector travelling by road, he promised to take up with the centre for improvement of road infrastructure. The CM also promised for a hydel at Taksing, road connectivity in interior villages of Taksing circle, improvement of existing helipad at Nacho, a new general ground at Nacho and to expedite road connectivity between Limeking and Pipsorang.

During the tour, the CM and his entourage visited the Gonpa at Taksing and visited the ITBP Ghora post near LAC on the first day. On the second day the team departed Taksing for Nacho. On the way, the CM held a public meeting with the villagers of Gelemo and also met the army, ITBP and BRO officials. On reaching Nacho, the CM reviewed the work on defence and PMGSY roads with the Army, BRO and the works department. On the way to Nacho from Taksing, the CM unveiled a bust statue of Havildar Dhere Thapa of the Indian Army at his memorial. Late Thapa is said to have single handedly stopped the waves of invading Chinese Army for about two hours during the 1962 war.

On the third day, the CM laid the foundation for a tourist lodge and convention hall at Nacho. He also dedicated to the people bailey bridge over Keo and Koduk river built by the rural works department. The 3-day tour of the Nacho constituency concluded with the CM attending the Si Donyi festival of the Tagin community and a public meeting at Nacho.