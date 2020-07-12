Arunachal: Govt extended Lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex, Minor changes in guidelines

Itanagar- In view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the capital complex till July 20, with minor changes in guidelines, said the Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary , Arunachal Pradesh.

Kumar informed that the lockdown guidelines announced earlier would remain unchanged except a few keeping in view the monsoon deluge in the capital region.

He said, heavy vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed to enter the state capital through Banderdewa check gate, while grocery shops at various colonies would be allowed to open from 9 am 5 pm, which would be regularised by the district administration.

As per the guidelines issued earlier, any movement of public is restricted except medical emergencies for which required permit could be obtained from the capital deputy commissioner office. All commercial and private establishments will remain closed.

However, the manufacturing industries would be allowed to function but with bare minimum staffs while, private establishments such as banks including ATMs, press, health facilities, pharmacies, telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services are allowed to function with bare minimum staff.

All hospitality establishments would remain closed except those earmarked as quarantine facility.

All religious institutions would remain closed and all sort congregation or gatherings are restricted.

In case of funeral service, maximum attendance is to be restricted to 20 individuals, the guidelines said.

The chief secretary said that offices of the finance department and deputy chief minister would remain open in addition to those allowed earlier.