Arunachal: Governor visits Vibrant Border Village of Taksing

TAKSING- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Taksing in Upper Subansiri District on 29th September 2023. Taksing is one vibrant Border Villages selected under Vibrant Village Pilot programmed in the State.

Addressing a public meeting, the Governor said that the Vibrant Village Programme aims to provide all basic facilities at the first village near the border. He said that a collaborative effort must be adopt, involving State administration, armed forces and villagers to make them vibrant. He further said that facilities must be shared amongst the stakeholders, while acknowledging that villagers in Arunachal Pradesh have very cordial relations with armed forces at the border.

Also Read- Taksing Sector, is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation

The Governor assured the villagers of Taksing to give top priority to road connectivity, which was received with a loud cheer. He exhorted them to plan and build up for future by developing infrastructure, tourist attractions, community halls and become ‘Atma Nirbhar’

The Governor said that many programmes and schemes are in the pipeline, but to make them successful, it will require contribution and involvement of the people. He urged the villages to participate in the developmental process to help the government officials involved in the Vibrant Village Programme.

The Governor appealed to the Goan Burahs, Panchayat members and government officials to assist in eradication of Tuberculosis, Cancer and Drug addictions. He recommended the setting up of village volunteers, particularly womenfolk, who can be trained in health care, hygiene and sanitation. They will be rewarded with incentives by the State Government, he said.

The Governor urged the villagers to harness the horticultural and agricultural potential of the area. He said that surplus produce can be sold to armed forces posted in the border areas. This will ensure fresh vegetables for the armed force personnel and economic empowerment of the villagers in border villages.

The Governor emphasized education and games and sports activities at the village level. He advised the villagers to take care of their children’s education. They must give them a wholesome upbringing at home, so that they imbibe the teaching at school.

Takar Rava, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Keru Chader, President Nah Welfare society also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor interacted with District Heads of Department, who were present at Taksing and advised them to sincerely ensure that benefits reached the last person in the queue.

Also Read- Governor participates in Universal Brotherhood Day ceremony at RKMSV in Tirap

Earlier, reaching Taksing village on foot, the Governor interacted with self-help groups and saw the exhibits, which includes fresh fruits, vegetables and prepared food products. As a goodwill gesture, the Governor made contributions towards the self-help groups.

He also visited the Government Upper Primary School, Taksing and interacted with the students and teachers of the school. The Governor expressed hope that educational infrastructure will improve under the Vibrant Village Programme very soon.

On his arrival at Taksing, the Governor was received by Additional Deputy Commissioner Takar Rava and SP Thutan Jamba at Taksing helipad. He started his visit to the remote border village by paying obeisance at Ogen Dodroll Choeling Monastery, near Taksing Village.