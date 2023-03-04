Arunachal: Governor visits tourist places in and around capital city

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd) paid a visit to some of the prominent places of tourist interest in and around the capital city of Itanagar on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Starting his tour with the visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here this morning, the Governor appreciated the adequate display of traditional items covering the art, culture and livelihood of various tribes of the state. Impressed with the museum’s displays and presentations, he termed it as ‘the pride of the state’.

The Governor, who visited the place to get the first-hand knowledge of the state after assuming his office on February 16, 2023, visited every section of the museum and keenly observed all the items displayed.

Lauding the custodian department for maintaining and keeping the Museum so well, the Governor put forth some suggestions including digitisation of the museum matters, diversification of the displays for better projection, making stamps, etc so that the state is promoted at all levels.

Besides State Museum, the Governor on the day also visited Ganga Lake, Zoological Park, Ita Fort Southern Gate and paid obeisance at Sidhartha Vihar Gompa and Theraveda Gompa. On the occasion, he appreciated the people for maintaining the culture and tradition.

Appreciating the forest officials for taking proper care of the Zoo, the Governor suggested for introduction of transport system to ferry the visitors within the Zoo. Stating that the place has lots of potentials to be developed into a national and international tourists spot, he called for highlighting the tourism potentials of the state to make it globally known.

Earlier on his arrival at the Park, the Forest officers led by PCCF welcomed the Governor.

Later, while going around the Ganga Lake, the Governor suggested for holistic development of the area to attract more tourists in flow, adding that care must be taken to preserve its greenery and cleanliness.

Winding up his tour with the visit to Ita Fort Southern Gate which is under renovation and was kept closed for the visitors for quite some time, the Governor emphasised that archaeological monuments like Ita Fort must be preserved as it presents the rich history of the state.