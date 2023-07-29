ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor visits Smart Class

Smart Classes will generate Smart Students and greatly facilitate learning by students: Governor

TAWANG-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Government Town Secondary School, Tawang and participated in the ‘Smart Class’ being conducted in the school, on 28th July 2023.

The Smart Classes are conducted in the school under National Education Policy 2020 Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam Smart Class.

Impressed by the modern method of teaching being incorporated by the school, the Governor said that Smart Classes will generate Smart Students and greatly facilitate learning by students.

He complimented the teachers and head of the institute for taking the initiative.

Arunachal: Tani Hali Tara inaugurates several development projects

The Governor called for introducing Smart Classes in all schools in the State. He said that every child must have the opportunity to access the latest methods of learning and knowledge.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang, Superintendent of Police DW Thungon and Deputy Director School Education, Tawang Hridhar. Phuntsok were present on the occasion.

