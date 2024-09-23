Arunachal: Governor visits Pipsorang, Tali

PIPSORANG/ TALI – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), made a landmark visit to Pipsorang and Tali, the most remote administrative circles in Kra Daadi District on 23rd September 2024. This marked the first-ever visit by a Governor of the State to these areas.

During the historic occasion, the Governor engaged with the villagers from the Vibrant Border Villages, fostering a direct dialogue with the local community. State Minister of Land Management, Civil Aviation etc. Balo Raja and local MLA of Pipsorang and Tali, Jikke Tako accompanied the Governor during the tour.

Addressing a public meeting at Pipsorang, the Governor said that to bring progress and prosperity in the remote border villages of Arunachal Pradesh, the State is implementing the Vibrant Village Programme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that once development reaches the border areas, it will foster reverse migration and the border will be more secure.

The Governor highlighted the health, education, infrastructure and tourism sectors for vigorous socio-economic development of the remote villages. He said the government is reaching out to the villagers through Ayushman Bharat, Jan Suvidha and Seva Aapke Dwar programmes. He also said that in remote places like Pipsorang, drones could be used to deliver medicines.

The Governor, on his maiden visit to Kra Daadi District, reviewed developmental programmes and schemes of the District at Tali, almost 90 km from Palin, the District Headquarters.

State Minister of Land Management, Civil Aviation etc. Shri Balo Raja and local MLA of Pipsorang and Tali, Jikke Tako, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi, Sunny Singh, Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar Jha and Heads of Department were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the progress of the Central and State Governments’ development projects, programmes and schemes in the district, the Governor emphasized on strengthening the four-priority sectors of health, education, infrastructure and tourism. He underscored that the officials must go out of their offices, reach out to the people, inspect the progress of works on the ground and use technology to monitor the yojanas.

The Governor said that to have a robust health scenario, there must be at least four basic specialists in the district hospitals. He asked the health officials to ensure essential medicines are available in health centers.

Sharing his concern about education in rural areas, the Governor advised the education officials to focus on drop-outs and reach out to them. He stressed on providing libraries to encourage reading habits among the students.

The governor highlighted the importance of boosting the tourism potential of the State, which he said can bring socio-economic development. While suggesting the Bhutanese Model of Tourism, he said that such steps will encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment spirit amongst the youth.

The Governor advised the officials on the optimum use of technology and automation for better planning and execution of projects. He said that with the computerization of their data, they can know the exact requirements, analyze and plan better and rectify the shortcomings at the earliest. The automation will facilitate in paperless office, he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sunny Singh and Heads of Department briefed the Governor about the developmental progress of the district. They shared the initiatives of various departments and also challenges.