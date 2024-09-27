Arunachal: Governor visits Mother’s Vision Rehab Centre in Aalo

AALO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), visited the Mother’s Vision Rehabilitation Centre at Aalo during his recent tour to West Siang District.

As a token of appreciation and towards the cause of the Mother’s vision, the Governor announced a sum of Rs. 5 (Five) Lakh for the rehabilitation center.

The Governor interacted with the mothers, officials, volunteers and recovered inmates on the occasion. He commended the effort of the Mother’s Vision, a non-governmental organization working for a free society.

He said that the NGO is playing a vital role in a process that brings hope, dignity, and second chances to individuals who find themselves in challenging circumstances. Your work goes beyond mere tasks as it touches lives, reshapes futures, and strengthens our communities, he said.

The Governor, who has been championing a drug-free society, said that rehabilitation is not just addressing the symptoms, but healing the root causes, understanding the human stories behind the challenges, and building pathways for reintegration into society.

Whether it’s addiction, mental health, physical disability, or reintegration after incarceration, dedication and benevolent services of the mothers and volunteers have created a bridge to a better life, he said.

The Governor appealed to the people to collaborate, understand, and participate in whatever way to create systems that uplift addicted individuals, help them regain their independence, and contribute positively to society.

The Mother’s Vision was established in the year 2013, registered as ‘Institute of Rural Development’ with 10 light-minded Mothers to work against drug addiction and alcoholism, led by its chairperson Mrs Jumde Yomgam Gamlin. Later it was renamed as Mother’s Vision.

The Mother’s Vision started to carry out its awareness campaigns, orientation sessions, workshops, anonymous counseling etc, starting from Aalo town then it extended to nearby Villages and Schools of West Siang district and other Districts.