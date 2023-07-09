Arunachal: Governor visits ‘LOKAL’- Craft Centre, Kampu Hollen Orphanage at Seppa

SEPPA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), accompanied by his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik, visited ‘LOKAL’- indigenous craft centre at Seppa, East Kameng District on 8th July 2023. The facility, which collects indigenous craft products from local artisans and sells it in the outlet, is managed by women Self-Help groups.

The Governor commended the members of the women Self-Help groups and exhorted them to explore innovative ways to market the exotic local craft items. He said that it is unique and of excellent craftsmanship.

The Governor said that he will be happy, when the local craft items are able to sell in markets like Guwahati and Delhi, helping the women Self-help groups to start earning from it. He suggested innovative ways for marketing the local craft pieces, which are beautiful and handy.

They also visited Kampu Hollen Orphanage, run by Ms. Renu Bengde and interacted with the children and members of the management committee

Commending Ms Renu Bengde for humanitarian endeavour, the Governor said that it is the responsibility of every member of the society to ensure that all children have the opportunity to strive forward in life in a good and secured environment.

Pleased to learn that many children want to join armed forces, the Governor exhorted the children to prepare themselves for the future. He said that they are the brave children of the society and must have a positive mindset.

The Governor appreciated the assistance being provided to the orphanage by Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change Mama Natung, local MLA apuk Taku and District officials as well as assistance from the State Government. As a token of appreciation and love, he gave study materials and token financial aid for the centre.

Ms Renu Bengde, who started Kampu Hollen Orphanage in 2012 with 4 orphans, briefed the Governor about the facility and its success stories. At present it houses 27 children including 12 girls. The children presented a cultural programme for the visiting dignitaries on the occasion.

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Mama Natung, local MLA Tapuk Taku, Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg, Deputy Commissioner Shri Sachin Rana also accompanied the Governor during the visit.