Arunachal: Governor visits Eastern Air Command

SHILLONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Eastern Air Command Headquarters, Shillong on 18th January 2024. Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal SP Dharkar received the Governor and briefed him on roles and responsibilities of HQ Eastern Air Command including the challenges they face.

The Governor commended the Eastern Air Command for its commitment of being the first responders of any emergency and for facilitating airlift and air supplies to remote areas in the North East Region. He said that our Air Force is the Sword Service of our country and has distinguished itself in all battles and skirmishes.

Arunachal: APSCPCR Chairperson calls on the Governor

The Governor emphasised on dual use of air fields, advance landing grounds and helipads in Arunachal Pradesh by security forces and the local population. He said that such a step will support tourism as well as movement of goods, services and citizens with the State and have a huge impact on the economical growth of the State.

The Governor, who is on an official tour to Shillong to participate in the 71st Plenary of North Eastern Council (NEC), discussed with the AOC-in-C, issues related to our activities including activation of Advance Land Grounds and assured him of fullest support and cooperation from the State Government.