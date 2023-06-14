Arunachal: Governor visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) along with the Mrs Anagha Parnaik visited Deepak Nabam Living Home at Senki Park, Itanagar on 14th June 2023. They toured the campus, which includes accommodation for persons with mental illness, specially abled, old-age, terminally sick persons and drug addicts.

At present there are more than 300 inmates. Deepak Nabam and his wife Mrs Nabam Protima are running the Deepak Nabam Living Home, a destitute shelter home.

The Governor commended Deepak Nabam for his philanthropic work. He said that Mr Nabam is doing exceptionally benevolent work and every member of the society must contribute towards the Deepak Nabam Living Home in terms of medical assistance, food and proper accommodation for the inmates and building the capability of the mentally and physically challenged individuals by taking services of psychologists.

The Governor appealed to the people to facilitate the shelter in providing best services to the inmates. He suggested that business houses, industries and affluent individuals must come forward and help the destitute shelter through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Governor assured all possible assistance from Raj Bhavan and also to apprise and advise the State Government about the facility. He advised the proprietor of the Deepak Nabam Living Home to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for its functioning.

The Governor also appreciated the social workers and volunteers involved in providing services and assistance to the Deepak Nabam Living Home, which was started in 2005.