Arunachal: Governor Visits Border Outpost, ‘Border Brew Café’ in Zemithang

ZEMITHANG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, visited a forward border outpost at Khenzemane near the Line of Actual Control in Tawang district on Wednesday, interacting with security personnel and reviewing conditions in the high-altitude region.

Accompanied by Brigadier Bhupal Singh of the 190 Mountain Brigade, the Governor engaged with troops of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. He acknowledged their role in maintaining vigilance under challenging terrain and weather conditions.

Drawing on his own military background, the Governor interacted with personnel on operational challenges and welfare issues, including connectivity with families in remote postings. He emphasised the importance of maintaining physical fitness, mental resilience, and discipline to ensure operational readiness.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Meets Governor in Tawang Ahead of DCs Conference

The Governor also highlighted the importance of civil-military cooperation in border regions, noting that local communities play a key role in supporting security forces. Referring to experiences from the Sino-Indian War, he recalled the role of civilians in assisting troops during difficult periods.

Later, the Governor visited the ‘Border Brew Café’ at Zemithang, an initiative aimed at promoting local entrepreneurship and community participation.

He commended the initiative as an example of grassroots economic development in frontier areas and appreciated the support extended by the Army in facilitating such projects. The café is operated by a local women’s self-help group and was established under Operation Sadbhavana.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Pays Tribute at Jaswant Garh, Interacts With Ex-servicemen and Tourists

Officials said the initiative contributes to livelihood generation and community resilience while promoting tourism in remote border regions. The Governor also suggested involving local youth and incorporating cultural elements to enhance visitor engagement.

The visit underscored a dual focus on national security and inclusive development in strategically significant border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.