Arunachal: Governor visit Vibrant Village Chayang Tajo

CHAYANG TAJO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Chayang Tajo, one of the remote villages of the State, selected under Vibrant Village Pilot Programme, on 28th August 2023.

In the historical maiden visit by road by a Governor of the State to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng District, the Governor was accorded a traditional welcome amidst ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan by denizens of the remote village.

Addressing a public meeting, attended by local MLA Haying Mangfi, Gaon Burahs, Panchayat members, Government officials and public, the Governor called upon the people to inculcate the Nation First spirit.

He said that security of the border areas is not the responsibility of security forces only but of every citizen, while advising them to be vigilant and make their presence in the border areas.

The Governor said that people in the border areas must not feel neglected as in the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas aur Sabka Prayas’, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, many welfare schemes and programmes are in the pipeline for developing the border villages.

He asked the people, especially the youth to avail the benefits from the programmes and become ‘Atma Nirbhar’ instead of migrating towards urban areas.

The Governor exhorted the youth to imbibe knowledge, inculcate discipline and be resilient. He asked them to prepare themselves for the future challenges and contribute in the Amrit Kaal to take the State and nation towards prosperity.

The Governor said that the State Government and Raj Bhavan is committed to eradicate tuberculosis, cancer and drug menace in the State. He urged the people to join hands in the mission.

Expressing his concern about dropout rate in education, the Governor called upon the parents and guardians to provide adequate opportunities to their children and wards to excel in educational pursuit.

He also asked them to encourage games and sports activities and Yoga amongst the young boys and girls to make the future leaders and professionals, physically fit, mentally alert and morally upright.

Earlier, the East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana informed that 40 villages of East Kameng District have been selected for the Vibrant Village Programme, of which 18 villages from Bameng Circle, 14 villages from Chayang Tajo and 8 villages from Khenewa circle.