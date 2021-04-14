Arunachal: Governor urges religious leaders to help in fighting  against Coronavius

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) held a video conference from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 14th April 2021 with religious leaders of all religions and called upon them to participate in the fight against Coronavirus.

The Governor said that the pandemic has assaulted all religions, faiths, spiritual values, principles, and beliefs and thus the people have to be united to defeat the COVID-19 Pandemic. Religious leaders must take lead in this endeavour, he added.

The Governor said that the religious leaders are the most respected individuals of the society. They can guide and immensely contribute in the fight against Coronavirus. He suggested them to advise the people in observing the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), i.e. putting on facemask, maintaining social distancing, frequent washing of hands, avoiding mass gatherings and motivate the eligible members of their fold to get vaccinated at the earliest.

The Governor highlighted that the enforcement of SOP should not be left to District Administration, police personnel or the State Government. It should be done by one and all as a concerted effort from every member of the society.

He emphasised the people’s participation is vital for the success of our objective of containing and defeating the corona virus. The religious leaders and the representatives of religious groups must ask the people to follow the SOP and other directives of the State Government, he said.

Reposing his faith in the religious gurus and community leaders, the Governor reiterated Prime Minister’s message on the occasion and urged upon them to assist illiterate and old people for vaccination, involve in helping people in getting Corona treatment, who do not have resources or knowledge to get it and wear mask and save self and others. He appealed to them to reach out to as many people as possible to secure the State from the COVID-19 virus.

Religious leaders from different tribes, sects and creeds and functionaries of various faith groups from the districts interacted with the Governor, which was facilitated by National Informatics Centre, Arunachal Pradesh.