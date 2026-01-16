Arunachal: Governor Urges Mechukha Students to Aim for NDA

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), interacted with students from Government Higher Secondary School, Mechukha, who participated in a National Integration Tour (NIT), at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

During the interaction, the students shared their experiences of travelling outside Arunachal Pradesh for the first time, including their maiden journeys by aeroplane and train. They spoke about their visits to institutions such as the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, the Naval Dockyard, and the Army Sports Institute in Pune, which many students said had inspired them to consider careers in the Indian Armed Forces and professional sports.

The National Integration Tour was organised by the 22nd Battalion of The Sikh Regiment under the aegis of the 56 Infantry Division. Recalling his own formative years as a cadet at the NDA, the Governor encouraged the students to begin early preparation for the UPSC examinations to join the NDA.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Trains Farmers on Kiwi Orchard Management

He shared the core values reflected in the NDA prayer — to be “physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight” — and said these principles form the foundation of a disciplined and responsible life.

Urging the students to dream big and maintain positive thinking, the Governor said that self-belief plays a crucial role in shaping one’s future. He advised them not to allow geographical location or circumstances to limit their aspirations and to remain focused on their goals with discipline and perseverance.

Emphasising the importance of character, courage, and commitment, the Governor said the nation needs youth from frontier regions like Arunachal Pradesh to actively participate in nation-building efforts. He also encouraged the students to share their experiences from the tour with their peers, families, and communities to inspire other young students and spread awareness about opportunities beyond the state.

Also Read- KVK Conducts Natural Farming Demo at Ziro

The Governor commended the Indian Army for organising the exposure tour and conveyed his appreciation to the 22 Sikh Battalion and the 56 Infantry Division for their efforts in providing such opportunities to students.

He observed that children from the state possess significant potential and that initiatives like the National Integration Tour play an important role in building confidence and broadening horizons.

Earlier, Officer-in-Charge of the National Integration Tour, Major Praveen Chahal of 22 Sikh, briefed the Governor on the tour programme, which included visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, national monuments in the National Capital, and naval ships and submarines in Mumbai. He informed that the tour was flagged off on January 4, 2026, by Brigadier Ritesh Katoch, SM, Commander of 5 Infantry Brigade.

The Governor later hosted a high tea in honour of the participating students.