Arunachal: Governor Urges Entrepreneurs to Build Productive Assets

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, launched the Business Transformation Programme for Micro and Small Entrepreneurs at the State Banquet Hall on Sunday.

The programme marks the beginning of a year-long Entrepreneurs Development initiative, which includes membership support and mentoring aimed at strengthening business capabilities among micro and small entrepreneurs in the State.

Addressing participants, the Governor encouraged entrepreneurs to create productive assets that contribute to the State’s development. He highlighted several emerging opportunities for enterprise growth in sectors such as hospitality linked to tourism, waste management services, coaching centres for competitive examinations, preservation of local languages, and community information and service kiosks.

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Emphasising the importance of capacity building, the Governor said that while access to finance and infrastructure is essential, the long-term growth of enterprises depends significantly on the capabilities and skills of entrepreneurs. He underlined the need for business planning, financial management, marketing strategies, and the adoption of modern technologies to enable enterprises to expand and access wider markets.

The Governor commended the efforts of the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Arunachal Pradesh, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and Volvo Group India for jointly organising the programme. He also welcomed CII’s proposal to establish a Multi Skill Training Institute (MSTI) in the State, which aims to provide industry-aligned skill training for youth.

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Highlighting the broader economic significance of the sector, the Governor noted that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute nearly 30 percent to India’s GDP and around 45 percent of exports, while providing employment to over 11 crore people nationwide.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the MSME sector has also seen steady growth, with nearly 50,000 enterprises registered across sectors such as food processing, tourism and hospitality, retail services, handloom and handicrafts, construction services, and small-scale manufacturing.

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The Governor further observed that innovation and startup activity in the State is gaining momentum. Over the past four years, the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park has incubated 106 startups, of which 38 percent are led by women entrepreneurs.

He also noted that Arunachal Pradesh was recognised as a Best Performing State under the National Startup Ranking Framework in January 2025 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

During the programme, Secretary of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Bullo Mamu highlighted the State Government’s initiatives to promote entrepreneurship and skill development.

Other speakers included G. V. Rao, Shalini Thapa, and Shivek Gurubaran G., who also addressed the gathering.