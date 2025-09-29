Arunachal: Governor Urges District Olympic Coordination Committee to Nurture Rural Sports Talent

ITANAGAR- The District Olympic Coordination Committee (DOCC), led by Chairman Shri Dikto Yekar, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The committee apprised the Governor of the challenges in strengthening sports activities in the State and the need for better coordination with the State Olympic Committee for effective talent selection at the grassroots level.

Governor Parnaik advised the DOCC to actively identify and nurture young sportspersons from rural areas, ensuring every interested youth gets an opportunity. He stressed the importance of sports medicine experts, proper facilities, and professional guidance to help athletes reach their potential.

Highlighting India’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 and Olympic Games 2036, the Governor called this a moment of national pride and urged the Committee to inspire Arunachal’s youth to embrace discipline, determination, and hard work to shine at the global level.

The Governor further underlined that sports and fitness must be part of everyday life, not limited to athletes alone, as a healthy and strong nation is built on collective fitness and well-being.