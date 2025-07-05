Arunachal: Governor Urges Cooperative Movement to Embrace People-Centric, Self-Reliant Model

ITANAGAR- The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU), Nabam Tahi Nekil, along with his team, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan to discuss the evolving cooperative landscape and its critical role in empowering grassroots communities.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the need for the cooperative movement to transition into a people-centric initiative, rooted in collective ownership and shared benefits.

He called on APSCU to strengthen grassroots cooperatives and promote self-reliance among rural populations, in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a vibrant and inclusive cooperative sector.

Also Read- Massive Arms Haul in Manipur: Security Forces Recover 203 Weapons, IEDs, and Grenades in Major Crackdown

Addressing the key challenges faced by cooperative societies in Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor stressed the importance of improving market access for local agricultural and horticultural produce.

He highlighted the need for developing warehouses, cold storage facilities, and utilizing Hollongi and Tezu airports as export hubs for perishable goods to improve farmers’ income and boost rural trade.

Also Read- “No Food, No Hope”: Mother Throws Toddler into Teesta River in Jalpaiguri, Rescued by Brave Locals

Nabam Tahi Nekil presented a detailed report of the recently concluded 27th District Cooperative Union tour, outlining field observations, developmental progress, and areas requiring policy intervention. The Governor listened attentively and assured the delegation of his support, promising to raise significant concerns with the State Government for timely action.

The meeting was also attended by Mrs Bengia Chuma, Mr Techi Azad, Mr Soai Kri, and Mr Toko Saha, who actively participated in the discussion on cooperative reforms and future strategies.

The Governor concluded by reiterating that a collaborative, community-driven cooperative model can serve as a cornerstone for inclusive socio-economic development across Arunachal Pradesh.