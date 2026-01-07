Arunachal: Governor Urges Action Against Illegal Constructions

ITANAGAR- The State Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung, called on the Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Wednesday. The meeting featured wide-ranging discussions on law and order and internal security, with a particular focus on border management, indigenous affairs and issues critical to the State’s stability and well-being.

During the interaction, the Governor commended the Home Minister, Director General of Police Anand Mohan and the state police force for the peaceful and meticulous conduct of the Panchayat and local bodies’ elections. He also appreciated the Home Minister’s leadership in the ongoing campaign against drug abuse, describing it as a vital effort to protect the youth and preserve the social fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising the need to anticipate emerging security challenges, the Governor advised the Home Minister to progressively adopt technology as a tool to strengthen security systems, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He stressed that the use of geo-spatial technology has become imperative for effective governance and security planning.

The Governor also underlined the growing importance of cyber security, stating that widespread awareness and robust safeguards are essential to ensure citizen safety and confidence in the digital age. He said the State must place strong emphasis on cyber security as digital systems become increasingly integrated into governance and daily life.

Referring to public safety concerns, the Governor, who has been monitoring rescue operations related to the Chaglagam accident, advised that district police be directed to closely monitor vehicular movement during night hours as a preventive measure. He said proactive steps, timely supervision and effective coordination at the district level could significantly reduce risks and help save lives.

The Governor further recommended prompt and firm action to deter constructions by illegal immigrants, whom he said were attempting to make inroads into the State, stressing the need to uphold legal and administrative safeguards.

Briefing the Governor, Home Minister Mama Natung outlined the prevailing law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh and detailed the challenges faced on the ground. He also shared information on preventive measures, enforcement actions and ongoing initiatives aimed at maintaining peace, ensuring public safety and strengthening public confidence in the administration.