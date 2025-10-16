Arunachal: Governor Unveils ‘Ziro Honour Run’ T-Shirt at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- In a significant prelude to the upcoming ‘Ziro Honour Run’, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, (Retd), unveiled the official event T-shirt at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. The unveiling ceremony marks the beginning of the countdown to the much-anticipated run, scheduled for October 19, 2025, at Ziro Valley.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of this patriotic event. He said the Ziro Honour Run would “celebrate the spirit of unity and courage, and further deepen the bond of mutual respect and camaraderie between the Armed Forces and the local communities.”

The Governor lauded the Indian Army for its dedication in promoting national pride, honouring brave soldiers, and fostering a shared sense of responsibility towards the nation.

Organized by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Administration of Lower Subansiri and local communities, the Ziro Honour Run pays tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Indo-China War.

Earlier, as part of the same series, the Army had flagged off a four-day Shaurya Motorcycle Rally on October 14, 2025, from Likabali, commemorating the spirit of valor and national unity. Both events lead up to National Solidarity Day on October 20, observed annually to honour the Armed Forces and the indomitable courage of India’s soldiers.

The Ziro Honour Run will feature 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km categories, encouraging participation from all sections of society. It aims to honour the 1962 war heroes, promote civil–military harmony, and strengthen fitness and national unity. Participants will include runners from across India, personnel from the Indian Army, Air Force, ITBP, and NCC cadets.

The run will commence at 6:00 AM on October 19, 2025, from Central Dree Ground, Ziro. The scenic Ziro Valley, known for its cultural richness and natural beauty, is also expected to gain a tourism boost and enhanced community engagement through this event.