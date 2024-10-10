ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Governor unveils the new APPSC Logo

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) unveiled the new logo of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th October 2024.

APPSC Chairman, Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa and members Col Koj Tari (Retd), and Jalash Pertin, were present along with Secretary Mrs  Parul Gaur Mittal, were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the State Public Service Commission has a vital role in molding the destiny of the State. It plays a crucial role in shaping the future of essential services, particularly the administration. He said that focusing on fairness, transparency, and sustainability will ensure positive outcomes.

The Governor advised the APPSC members to look forward with a positive mindset, uphold high ethical standards, avoid conflicts of interest, and guarantee transparency in decision-making processes. He emphasized that every action must be based only on merit.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for an imaginatively conceived logo and hoped that the new logo will inspire new vision and zeal amongst the members and officials associated with the Commission to rise to the expectations of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chairman and members of APPSC briefed the Governor about the Commission and assured to uphold the sanctity of the Commission.

The logo embodies ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘Beacon of trust’, the State and the people of Arunachal Pradesh and motto of the Commission, ‘Karmnishtha Yogyata Nishpaksha’ (Conscientiousness, merit and fairness).

