Arunachal: Governor seriously emphasises on public funds savings

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh B.D. Mishra very seriously emphasised on the need for saving public funds of the state government. The Governor pointed out that at present the minimum limit of kilo meterage for the replacement of tyres and tubes of the state-owned vehicles are fixed at 16000 kilometres. This limit was fixed many years back when the road conditions were bad.

Now the condition of roads have improved. Further the Standard of the tyre manufacturing has improved many fold, but no steps have been taken to review the age old fixed minimum kilometres limit for the replacement of government vehicles tyres.

Discussing with State Minister for Tourism Nakap Nalo on Tuesday, on the great potential of Tourism in our state, the Governor emphasised on tourism development in Vijaynagar area. In view of the latest constructed road connectivity from Miao to Vijaynagar, the Governor asked the minister to develop Vijaynagar as a tourist attraction spot.

The Governor mentioned that the vehicles in Raj Bhawan Secretariat are safely using tyres upto 35000 kilometres. The Governor said that at 16000 kilometres use, he has found the Govt vehicles tyres having substantial residual life for road run use. He said that early change of govt vehicles tyres is a great drain on govt funds which is not justified.

The Governor said that, he had written a detailed letter on this issue long time back but it is inexplicable as to why this funds saving measures have not been adopted.

During the meeting, the Minister brought out the internet connectivity problem in his constituency in Taksing area. The Governor, while assuring him to look into it, directed Commissioner, Governor’s Secretariat to ensure that the internet connectivity problem is attended to at the earliest.

The Governor said that he will take up internet connectivity problem matter at the level of the Union Minister for Communication.