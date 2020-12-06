ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) saluted the Shaheeds, war widows ‘Veer Naris’ and war-disabled personnel of the Indian Armed Forces who have made sacrifices in the service of the nation.

“Day in and day out, our gallant members of the Indian Armed Forces, man our Borders in hazardous terrain, in-hospitable areas, extreme climatic conditions and oxygen rarified high altitude locations to safeguard the country’s integrity and honour. I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in expressing our gratitude to them for their courage, bravery, valour, patriotism and sacrifice for the national defence”, he said.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that it is our prime duty to respect our Brave Hearts who, while performing their task, on line of duty, are braving all challenges so that we live in peace.

Today is the Day for every citizen of our country to discharge our obligation and voluntarily make liberal contribution towards the Armed Forces Welfare Fund for providing care, support, rehabilitation and financial aid towards the wellbeing of the Shaheed’s dependents, ‘Veer Naris’ and War Disabled Soldiers, Sea warriors and Air warriors. He exhorted the people to contribute generously for the Armed Force Flag Day cause on 7th of December as the National Duty.

We are proud of, and beholden to, our valiant armed forces personnel for their sacrifice for the Country, the Governor said in his message.